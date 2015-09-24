Military band sing and salute at the Tiananmen Square at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that it would look at holding "regular" military parades, following the success of one earlier this month that was put on to mark 70 years since the end of World War Two.

More than 12,000 soldiers, along with tanks, missiles launchers and fighter jets were involved in the September parade through and above central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, overseen by President Xi Jinping.

Most Western leaders stayed away, put off by China's increasing assertiveness in places like the disputed South China Sea, as well as the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Military parades are an important component of national celebrations," ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a regular monthly news briefing.

"In recent years we have organised many military parades, which have reverberated at home and abroad. From now on, the military will grasp the successful experience of the parades, and increase research on holding regular parades," he added, without elaborating.

China's previous large-scale military parade took place in 2009 to mark 60 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)