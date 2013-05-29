(Corrects timing of the exercise to next month, not next week)
BEIJING May 29 China will next month conduct
its first "digital" technology military exercise, state media
said on Wednesday, against growing concern in Washington and
elsewhere about Chinese hacking attacks.
A brief report by the official Xinhua news agency said the
exercise, in north China's remote Inner Mongolia region, will
"test new types of combat forces including units using digital
technology amid efforts to adjust to informationalised war".
"It will be the first time a People's Liberation Army
exercise has focused on combat forces including digitalised
units, special operations forces, army aviation and electronic
counter forces," the brief English-language report added.
President Barack Obama will discuss cyber security with
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in California next
week, as Washington becomes increasingly worried about Chinese
hacking of U.S. military networks.
The Pentagon underscored its concerns in a report to
Congress earlier this month, accusing China of using cyber
espionage to modernize its military. It said the U.S. government
has been the target of hacking that appeared to be "attributable
directly to the Chinese government and military".
In Australia this week, a report by Australia's ABC
Television said hackers linked to China stole the floor plans of
a new A$630 million headquarters for the Australia Security
Intelligence Organization, the country's domestic spy agency.
The Chinese government has repeatedly denied any involvement
in hacking attacks, even as it steps up defence spending and
develops new technologies such as aircraft carriers and stealth
fighters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)