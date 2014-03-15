(Adds quotes)
BEIJING, March 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping
has taken on a new role overseeing a group in charge of
deepening military reform, state media said on Saturday, adding
to the list of bodies Xi is taking charge of in his rapid
consolidation of power.
Xi is already head of the military in his role as chairman
of the powerful Central Military Commission.
The official news agency Xinhua said Xi had chaired the
first meeting of the new leading group for deepening reform on
national defence and the military, in the first mention of the
group by state media.
Xi has already taken charge of similar bodies overseeing
economic reform and internet security, besides running the new
national security commission.
During the military meeting, Xi "stressed the country's
military reform should be guided by the objective of building a
strong army", Xinhua said.
Xi's speech, full of turgid communist phrases, gave no
specifics of how China will modernise its military.
"National defence and military reform are an important part
and an important symbol of China's overall reform," Xi said.
With "being able to combat and win battles" as the focus, Xi
said reforms should "target key problems in strengthening combat
preparedness and weak links in honing combat effectiveness."
The goal is to build an army that "obeys the Party's
command, is capable of winning battles and has a sound work
style", he added.
China this month announced its biggest rise in military
spending in three years, a strong signal that it is not about to
back away from its growing assertiveness in Asia, especially in
disputed waters.
The government said it would increase the defence budget by
12.2 percent this year to 808.23 billion yuan ($131.57 billion),
as China seeks to develop more high-tech weapons and to beef up
coastal and air defences.
The increase follows a nearly unbroken run of double-digit
hikes in the Chinese defence budget, second only to the United
States in size, for the past two decades.
The 2014 defence budget is Xi's first since becoming
president last year, and the spending increase appears to
reflect his desire to build what he calls a strong, rejuvenated
China.
Xi also recently urged military leaders to speed efforts to
get the country's sole aircraft carrier combat-ready.
Aside from the carrier, China is developing a range of
high-tech weaponry, from stealth fighters to systems to shoot
down satellites.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)