BEIJING, April 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping
urged the air force to adopt an integrated air and space defence
capability, in what state media on Tuesday called a response to
the increasing military use of space by the United States and
others.
While Beijing insists its space programme is for peaceful
purposes, a Pentagon report last year highlighted China's
increasing space capabilities and said Beijing was pursuing a
variety of activities aimed at preventing its adversaries from
using space-based assets during a crisis.
Fears of a space arms race with the United States and other
powers mounted after China blew up one of its own weather
satellites with a ground-based missile in January 2007.
A detailed analysis of satellite imagery published in March
provided additional evidence that a Chinese rocket launch in May
2013, billed as a research mission, was actually a test of a new
anti-satellite weapon.
Visiting air force headquarters in Beijing, Xi, who is also
head of the military, told officers "to speed up air and space
integration and sharpen their offensive and defensive
capabilities", Xinhua news agency said late on Monday.
It gave no details of how China expects to do this.
China has to pay more attention to its defensive
capabilities in space, the official China Daily said on Tuesday.
"The idea of combining air and space capability is not new
to the Chinese air force, as a host of experts have underscored
the importance of space," it said.
Wang Ya'nan, deputy editor-in-chief of Aerospace Knowledge
magazine in Beijing, said Xi's call for integrated air and space
capability is to answer the need of the times.
"The United States has paid considerable attention and
resources to the integration of capabilities in both air and
space, and other powers have also moved progressively toward
space militarisation," Wang Ya'nan was quoted as saying.
"Though China has stated that it sticks to the peaceful use
of space, we must make sure that we have the ability to cope
with others' operations in space."
The United States was the first country to develop
anti-satellite weapons in the 1950s, but currently has no known
weapons dedicated to that mission.
China has been increasingly ambitious in developing its
space programmes for military, commercial and scientific
purposes. Xi has said he wants China to establish itself as a
space superpower.
But it is still playing catch-up to established space
superpowers the United States and Russia. China's Jade Rabbit
moon rover has been beset by technical difficulties since
landing to great domestic fanfare in mid-December.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)