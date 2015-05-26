BEIJING May 26 China outlined a defence
strategy on Tuesday to boost its naval capability farther from
its shores, saying it faced a grave and complex array of
security threats including in the disputed South China Sea.
In a policy document issued by the State Council, the
Communist-ruled country's cabinet, it vowed to continue growing
its "open seas protection" and criticised neighbours who take
"provocative actions" on its reefs and islands.
The document comes as tensions rise over China's
increasingly assertive posture in the disputed waters of the
South China Sea, where Beijing has engaged in land reclamation
in the Spratly archipelago.
China, which claims most of the South China Sea, criticised
Washington after a U.S. spy plane flew over areas near the reefs
last week, with both sides accusing each other of stoking
instability in the region.
It has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Yang Yujun, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said in
a briefing on Tuesday China's reclamation activities in the
Spratly archipelago were comparable with construction of homes
and roads on its mainland.
"From the perspective of sovereignty, there is absolutely no
difference," he said.
He said some countries with "ulterior motives" had unfairly
characterized China's military presence and sensationalised the
issue. Surveillance activities in the region were increasingly
common, and China would continue to take "necessary measures" to
respond, Yang said.
"Some external countries are also busy meddling in South
China Sea affairs; a tiny few maintain constant close-in air and
sea surveillance and reconnaissance against China," the strategy
paper said in a thinly veiled reference to the United States.
It also said China's air force would shift its focus from
territorial air defence to both offence and defence, and
building airspace defences with stronger military capabilities.
The People's Liberation Army's nuclear force, known as the
Second Artillery Corps, would also strengthen its capabilities
for deterrence and nuclear counterattack as well as medium- and
long-range precision strikes, the paper said.
It also said the military would strengthen security in areas
critical to China's overseas interests, without giving details.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Paul Tait)