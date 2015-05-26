(Adds defence stocks rising, Taiwan plan)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 26 China outlined its defence
strategy to boost its naval capability farther from its shores
on Tuesday, saying it faced a grave and complex array of
security threats including in the disputed South China Sea.
In a policy document issued by the State Council, the
Communist-ruled country's cabinet, it vowed to increase its
"open seas protection", switching from air defence to both
offence and defence, and criticised neighbours who take
"provocative actions" on its reefs and islands.
The document comes as tensions rise over China's
increasingly assertive posture in the disputed waters of the
South China Sea, where Beijing has engaged in land reclamation
in the Spratly archipelago.
China, which claims most of the South China Sea, criticised
Washington after a U.S. spy plane flew over areas near the reefs
last week, with both sides accusing each other of stoking
instability.
It has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The document triggered a sharp rise in defence stocks, with
many rising their maximum 10 percent daily limit, including
China Satellite, Sichuan Chengfei Technology
Integration and AVIC Aircraft.
Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said China's
reclamation activities in the Spratly archipelago were
comparable with construction of homes and roads on the mainland.
"From the perspective of sovereignty, there is absolutely no
difference," he told reporters.
Some countries with "ulterior motives" had unfairly
characterized China's military presence and sensationalised the
issue, he said. Surveillance in the region was increasingly
common and China would continue to take "necessary measures" to
respond.
"Some external countries are also busy meddling in South
China Sea affairs. A tiny few maintain constant close-in air and
sea surveillance and reconnaissance against China," the strategy
paper said in a thinly veiled reference to the United States.
It also said China's air force would shift its focus from
territorial air defence to both offence and defence, and
building airspace defences with stronger military capabilities.
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou called on claimants to the sea
to temporarily shelve their disagreements to enable talks on
sharing resources before a conflict breaks out.
The People's Liberation Army's nuclear force, known as the
Second Artillery Corps, would also strengthen its capabilities
for deterrence and nuclear counterattack as well as medium- and
long-range precision strikes, the paper said.
The paper said modernising and strengthening maritime
military forces were critical to national security and overseas
interests.
"China faces many complex maritime security threats and
challenges and requires a navy that can carry out multifaceted
missions and protect its sovereignty," Wang Jin, a senior
colonel, told reporters.
The paper also cited "grave threats" to China's cyber
infrastructure, adding that China would hasten development of a
cyber military force.
