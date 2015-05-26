(Adds quotes)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 26 China outlined a strategy to
boost its naval reach on Tuesday and held a groundbreaking
ceremony for two lighthouses in disputed waters, developments
likely to escalate tensions in a region already jittery about
Beijing's maritime ambitions.
In a policy document issued by the State Council, the
Communist-ruled country's cabinet, China vowed to increase its
"open seas protection", switching from air defence to both
offence and defence, and criticised neighbours who take
"provocative actions" on its reefs and islands.
China has been taking an increasingly assertive posture over
recent years in the disputed waters of the South China Sea,
where Beijing has engaged in land reclamation in the Spratly
archipelago.
China, which claims most of the South China Sea, criticised
Washington after a U.S. spy plane flew over areas near the reefs
last week, with both sides accusing each other of stoking
instability.
It has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said China's
reclamation in the Spratlys was comparable with construction of
homes and roads on the mainland.
"From the perspective of sovereignty, there is absolutely no
difference," he told reporters.
Some countries with "ulterior motives" had unfairly
characterized China's military presence and sensationalised the
issue, he said. Surveillance in the region was increasingly
common and China would continue to take "necessary measures" to
respond.
"Some external countries are also busy meddling in South
China Sea affairs. A tiny few maintain constant close-in air and
sea surveillance and reconnaissance against China," the strategy
paper said in a thinly veiled reference to the United States.
OFFENCE AND DEFENCE
It said China's air force would shift its focus from
territorial air defence to both offence and defence, and
building airspace defences with stronger military capabilities.
China also hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the building
of two lighthouses in the South China Sea, broadcast on state
television, defying calls from the United States and the
Philippines for a freeze on such activity.
The construction was to help maritime search and rescue,
disaster relief, environmental protection and navigational
security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
said.
Wu Shicun, president of the government-affiliated National
Institute for South China Sea Studies, said the lighthouses were
among the first of planned civilian-use facilities in the
region.
"The reefs are located near an important commercial shipping
route, so there will be continued development to maintain the
security of those shipping lanes," he said in an interview with
Reuters.
The People's Liberation Army's nuclear force, known as the
Second Artillery Corps, would also strengthen its capabilities
for deterrence and nuclear counterattack as well as medium- and
long-range precision strikes, the paper said.
"China faces many complex maritime security threats and
challenges and requires a navy that can carry out multifaceted
missions and protect its sovereignty," Wang Jin, a senior
colonel, told reporters.
The paper also cited "grave threats" to China's cyber
infrastructure, adding that China would hasten development of a
cyber military force.
Self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers a renegade
province, called on all South China Sea claimants to shelve
their disagreements to enable talks on sharing resources before
a conflict breaks out.
Japan meanwhile will join a major U.S.-Australian military
exercise for the first time in a sign of growing security links
between the three countries as tensions fester over China's
moves.
All three nations have said they are concerned about freedom
of movement through the South China Sea and air space.
China's Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday it had carried
out military training for party cadres from border and coastal
areas on border defence, among other topics.
The trainees, who visited military combat units, developed a
better understanding of the "national security situation", said
a statement on the ministry's website.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina in
Beijing and Matt Siegel in Sydney; Editing by Nick Macfie)