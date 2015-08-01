By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 1 China's military warned on
Saturday on its founding anniversary of growing risks along its
borders, including in the disputed waters of the South and East
China Seas.
The Chinese military, the world's largest, has embarked upon
an ambitious modernisation programme in recent years.
That, along with rising defence spending, has jangled nerves
around the region. China says it is a threat to nobody, but
needs to update outdated equipment and has to be able to defend
what is now the world's second largest economy.
In a front page editorial, the official People's Liberation
Army Daily said the world was facing unprecedented changes.
"The situation surrounding our country is generally stable,
but the risks and challenges are extremely severe, and the
possibility of chaos and war on our doorstep has increased," it
said.
"The maritime security environment is more complicated, and
the undercurrents in the East and South China Seas have been
gushing up," the paper wrote.
China has become increasingly assertive in its dispute with
Japan over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea,
while in the South China Sea it has been reclaiming land in
waters where Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and
Brunei all have competing claims.
China also looks warily at threats from extremists in
countries like Afghanistan, the possibility of war on the Korean
peninsula, instability on the border with Myanmar and India, and
the festering question of the status of self-ruled Taiwan.
"The mission of protecting national unity, territorial
integrity and development interests is difficult and strenuous,"
the paper said.
In a separate piece, the paper quoted Defence Minister Chang
Wanquan as saying China was committed to being a force for
peace, but would not compromise on core principles like Taiwan.
"We will uphold the principle that people on both sides of
the Taiwan Strait are one family and go down the path of
peaceful development of relations (but will) resolutely oppose
and hold back the plots of Taiwan independence separatists,"
Chang said.
China claims Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the
use of force to bring it under its control. Defeated Nationalist
forces withdrew to the island after loosing a civil war with the
Communists in 1949.
China's military has also been dealing with a deep-rooted
corruption problem, and this week announced another former
senior officer, Guo Boxiong, would be prosecuted for
graft.
The party's official People's Daily said that these cases
had "blacked the name" of the military, but that they were not
representative of the loyalty and bravery of the broad mass of
service personnel.
