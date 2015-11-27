(Adds military expressing support for reform)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Nov 27 China's army will get a more
prominent role under military reform proposals announced this
week and there will also be more help for those who lose their
jobs as a result of the changes, the Defence Ministry said on
Friday.
President Xi Jinping unveiled a broad-brush outline of the
reforms this week, seeking further modernisation of the command
structure of the world's largest armed forces to better enable
it to win a modern war.
Xi is determined to modernise the military at the same time
as China becomes more assertive in its territorial disputes in
the East and South China Seas. China's navy is investing in
submarines and aircraft carriers, while the air force is
developing stealth fighters.
His reforms include establishing a joint operational command
structure by 2020 and rejigging existing military regions, as
well as cutting troop numbers by 300,000.
Spokesman Yang Yujun shed a little more light on the reforms
in a statement carried on the ministry's website, saying an army
leadership mechanism would be set up to centralise a command
structure previously shared by four departments, including those
responsible for logistics and politics.
"The army is an important force in our military," Yang said.
"The setting up of this army mechanism will benefit ... raising
management efficiency and accelerate military modernisation."
China has been moving rapidly to upgrade its military
hardware, but integration of complex systems across a
regionalised command structure is a major challenge.
So-called paid for services are also going, meaning non-core
activities such as military-run hospitals open to the public
will be ditched. The military was banned from commercial
activities in 1998.
Yang gave no details but said the move would help "clean up
the military's work style", a likely reference to anti-graft
efforts.
The troop cuts and broader reform programme have already
proven controversial, though, and the military's newspaper has
published a series of commentaries warning of opposition to the
reforms and worries about job losses.
In an apparent reference to such concerns, Yang said more
attention would be paid to looking after those affected by the
military's downsizing and "concern shown to resolve real
difficulties".
Xinhua news agency later cited the military as expressing
full support for the reforms.
"There is an urgent need to further shrink the gap between
our military and those of developed nations," it said.
"The vast majority of officers and soldiers have a strong
consensus about reform and firmly believe the more reforms there
are, the better."
