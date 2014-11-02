BEIJING Nov 2 China has successfully tested a
self-developed laser defence system against small-scale
low-altitude drones, state media said on Sunday.
The laser defence system is capable of shooting down small
aircraft within a two-km (1.2-mile) radius and can do so within
five seconds of locating its target, the official Xinhua news
agency said, quoting a statement by the China Academy of
Engineering Physics.
The academy is one of the drone defence system's
co-developers, Xinhua said.
The reported development comes as concerns about the
country's military preparedness are being raised in state media.
A front page article in China's official military newspaper last
month said that weaknesses in military training posed a threat
to the country's ability to fight and win a war.
The paper - the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily - said
in the same report that China's military authorities had sent a
document out to units detailing 40 weaknesses in current
training methods.
President Xi Jinping has been pushing to strengthen the
fighting ability of China's 2.3 million-strong armed forces as
they project power across disputed waters in the East and South
China Seas. China has developed stealth jets and has built one
aircraft carrier.
The country's armed forces, the world's largest, came under
criticism earlier this year from serving and retired Chinese
officers and state media, who questioned whether they were too
corrupt to win a war.
According to Sunday's Xinhua story, the drone defence system
is designed to destroy small-scale drones flying within an
altitude of 500 meters and at speeds below 50 meters per second.
"Intercepting such drones is usually the work of snipers and
helicopters, but their success rate is not as high and mistakes
with accuracy can result in unwanted damage," Yi Jinsong, a
manager involved with the project, was quoted as saying.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Abigail
Fielding-Smith)