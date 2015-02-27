BEIJING Feb 27 China's prototype stealth
fighter, the J-20, has made a rare appearance on screen after a
brief shot of it was included in a new Chinese air force
recruitment video.
The J-20 had its first test flight in early 2011 - at the
same time then-U.S. defence chief Robert Gates was visiting
China - but since then few images of it have surfaced.
In the air force video, entitled "Heroes' Sky" and released
on Thursday on Chinese video-sharing websites, the aircraft can
been seen very briefly taking off, interspersed between other
images of older fighters amid stirringly patriotic slogans.
"The new fighter jets call for new-generation ... flying
stars," air force spokesman Shen Jinke told the official Xinhua
news agency in a report carried on Friday.
"The film shows the air force's role in safeguarding state
security and maintaining military strategies, and as a
responsible great power, China needs to build an air force to
maintain regional stability and world peace," Shen added.
The six-minute film is split into three parts, called "The
sky needs you", "The future belongs to you", and "The nation
calls on you".
It also shows female pilots and another new type of
aircraft, the Y-20 military transport aircraft.
While China is still only in the early stages of testing
stealth technology and any deployment is likely years away, it
could eventually help narrow the military gap with the United
States.
However, the latest pictures may heighten concern about
China's military build-up as it presses its claims to most of
the South China Sea, including the deployment of its first
aircraft carrier and new anti-ship and anti-satellite ballistic
missiles.
Some analysts have said that the J-20 photos suggest that
China may be making faster-than-expected progress in developing
a rival to Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor, the world's only
operational stealth fighter designed to evade detection by
radar.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)