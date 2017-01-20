BEIJING Jan 20 China has appointed a new naval
chief, state media said on Friday, citing as confirmation his
comments at an official function, which were attributed using
the new designation.
The change comes at a time when China's rapid military
development has alarmed its neighbours, particularly through the
expansion of its naval fleet to back its growing assertiveness
over territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The new PLA Navy commander is Lieutenant Admiral Shen
Jinlong, who had led China's South Sea fleet, said the China
Daily, the official English-language newspaper.
"Although the Navy did not disclose when the transition took
place, observers believe it was this week," it added.
There was no formal announcement of the change, but a
statement on the Ministry of Defense website used the new title
for Shen.
In 2014, Shen led several Chinese warships at the Rim of the
Pacific (RIMPAC) international maritime exercises around the
Hawaiian islands, the first time China had participated in
large-scale U.S.-led naval drills.
Later, he made an official military visit to San Diego.
Shen, 60, replaced outgoing naval commander Wu Shengli, 71,
who was described by another state-run paper, the Global Times,
as having stepped down after reaching retirement age.
Wu still retains his position on the powerful Central
Military Commission, the China Daily said, but added that his
new duties were unclear.
In its fleet-building efforts, state media have said, the
PLA Navy commissioned 18 ships in 2016, including missile
destroyers, corvettes and guided missile frigates, and has said
it is building a second aircraft carrier.
Regional naval officials say Chinese ships now increasingly
track and shadow U.S. and Japanese warships in the contested
South China and East China seas, even during routine
deployments.
China says it has no hostile intent and wants to manage the
disputes through two-way talks with the other claimants. But
Beijing has been involved in a diplomatic spat with Washington
over ship and aircraft patrols in the region.
China claims almost of the energy-rich South China Sea,
through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year, and has been building up military facilities, such as
runways, on the islands it controls.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also
have claims.
