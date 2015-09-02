SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Chinese authorities have
detained and fined 15 people for spreading rumours on the
Internet about "inside stories" and "reform programmes" of the
country's military, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Wednesday.
China's military has been one of the targets of a sweeping
crackdown on corruption launched by President Xi Jinping, in
which several senior officers have been caught up.
"Some people ignore national laws and regulations, fabricate
and spread military-related rumours," Xinhua cited the
military's official newspaper, the People's Liberation Army
(PLA) Daily, as saying.
The group used Chinese microblogs and mobile messaging apps
to spread the rumours, the paper said in its report late on
Tuesday, without giving further details of the rumours.
The paper did not identify the fifteen individuals but gave
the family names of two of them as Liu and Dong. The PLA would
work with police to intensify the crackdown on the spread of
rumours and illicit information, it added.
The punishments highlight the Communist Party's growing
determination to control information about alleged official
misbehaviour, so as to rein in public dissatisfaction.
In June, the military said it had detained nine people for
spreading rumours online that several military officers had been
involved in protests, and for damaging the military's image.
