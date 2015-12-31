BEIJING Dec 31 China's Defence Ministry said on
Thursday that it was carrying out routine tests of a new
long-rang missile, after a U.S.-based website said China had
tested it from a railroad car, which would be difficult to
locate in a conflict.
The Washington Free Beacon said last week U.S. intelligence
agencies had recently monitored a test of the DF-41 on the
train, a missile that could hit U.S. targets.
The report said the test was a "significant milestone", and
would add to an existing capability to move the missile on
road-mobile launchers.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun, asked about
the report, would not comment on the specifics.
"The scientific research tests carried out domestically are
done in accordance with plans," he told a monthly news briefing,
without elaborating.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is overseeing an ambitious
military modernisation programme, including developing stealth
fighters and building its own aircraft carriers.
That has rattled Beijing's neighbours, several of whom are
engaged in territorial disputes with China, as well as
Washington.
China says it has no hostile intent and that it needs a
modern military to protect its legitimate security needs as the
world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)