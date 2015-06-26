BEIJING, June 26 China's military has launched a
three-year project to try to work out who owns the land it uses
after finding that a quarter of it lacked ownership documents,
which has led to disputes with civilians, the Defence Ministry
said on Friday.
China's armed forces, the world's largest, have become a
focus of President Xi Jinping's campaign to root out
deeply-ingrained graft including bribery, which often takes the
form of lavish gifts to officials or extravagant spending of
government funds.
The military has warned repeatedly that buildings on its
bases must be simple, cheap and unostentatious.
"Just like a citizen must have an identity card and a
household registration documents, military land also needs its
own 'proof of identity'," the ministry quoted an unidentified
officer in charge of base and barracks building as saying.
With a quarter of land the military uses lacking such
documentation, this has led to ownership disputes, the ministry
added.
"This not only involves the legal use of land resources, but
it also affects the harmonious relationship between the military
and the government and the military and the people," it said.
These issues are "extremely sensitive", the ministry added.
The anti-graft drive in the military comes as Xi steps up
efforts to modernise forces that are projecting power across the
disputed waters of the East and South China Seas, though China
has not fought a war in decades.
China intensified its crackdown on corruption in the
military in the late 1990s, banning the People's Liberation Army
from engaging in business. But the military has been involved in
commercial dealings in recent years due to a lack of checks and
balances, military analysts have said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)