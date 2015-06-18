BEIJING, June 18 The Chinese government has
approved a plan requiring civilian shipbuilders to ensure that
new ships can be used by the military during an emergency, a
state-run newspaper said on Thursday.
The plan will "enable China to convert the considerable
potential of its civilian fleet into military strength", said
the China Classification Society, a shipping industry
association, reported the official China Daily.
It will also improve the People's Liberation Army's
"strategic projection and maritime support capabilities", the
report added.
"Modern naval warfare often requires the mobilisation and
deployment of a large number of ships while the mass production
of naval ships in peacetime is not economically sensible," said
Cao Weidong, a researcher at the PLA Naval Military Studies
Research Institute in the newspaper.
"Therefore, it is a common practice that shipbuilders
reserve some military application platforms on their civilian
vessels so they can serve the navy in wartime."
The Technical Standards for New Civilian Ships to Implement
National Defence Requirements is the result of a five-year
research project by the shipping body and the military, the
paper said.
It includes five types of ship - container,
roll-on/roll-off, multipurpose, bulk carrier and break bulk, the
paper said.
Other countries have in the recent past used their civilian
shipping fleet to help in military emergencies, including
Britain during the Falklands War in 1982.
China has ramped up defence spending to modernise its
forces, the world's largest, which are gaining experience in
operating far from its coast, especially the navy.
In a defence strategy paper last month, China vowed to
continue growing its "open seas protection" and criticised
neighbours who take "provocative actions" on its reefs and
islands.
China's increasingly assertive moves to press sovereignty
claims in the East and South China Sea have rattled the region
and aroused concern in Washington, although the country says it
has no hostile intent.
China has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)