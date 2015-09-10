* China to stage Taiwan Strait live-fire drills Friday to
Sunday
* Tensions ease in recent years, but suspicions remain
* Taiwan drills already underway
BEIJING, Sept 10 The Chinese military will hold
three days of live-fire drills in the sensitive Taiwan Strait
starting from Friday, the government said in a notice issued to
warn shipping away from the area.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has never
renounced the use of force to bring the democratic island under
its rule. Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan after
losing a civil war with the Communists in 1949.
Ties have generally improved under Taiwan President Ma
Ying-jeou, who has signed a series of landmark trade and
economic pacts with China, but deep suspicions remain on either
side.
In a brief statement on Thursday, China's Maritime Safety
Administration gave coordinates just off the coast of the
Chinese port city of Quanzhou for the exercises, which will
finish on Sunday. It gave no other details.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said they were aware of the annual
drills, which the ministry described as routine.
Quanzhou lies between two small groups of islands, Kinmen
and Wu-chiu, that have been controlled by Taiwan since 1949.
Another group, the Matsu islands, are slightly further up the
coast near the Chinese city of Fuzhou.
The Taiwan-controlled islets were once heavily fortified and
at the frontlines of the cold war between China and Taiwan.
Troop numbers have been cut drastically in recent years as
cross-strait ties have improved.
Taiwan's military began five days of drills this week,
including on Kinmen. On Tuesday, the exercises simulated Chinese
submarines attacking Kinmen but being repelled by Taiwanese
amphibious forces.
Taiwan's military has warned that China is building two new
aircraft carriers and has practised attacks on targets modelled
on places in Taiwan.
