BEIJING, June 28 China's military on Wednesday
launched a new type of domestically-built destroyer, state media
said, the latest addition to the country's rapidly expanding
navy.
The 10,000-tonne warship was launched at the Jiangnan
Shipyard in Shanghai, the official Xinhua news agency said,
making it the first of the People's Liberation Army Navy's "new
generation" destroyers.
"It is equipped with new air defence, anti-missile,
anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons," Xinhua said, without
giving further details.
The state-run Global Times newspaper said the ship was
believed to be the first Type 055 destroyer, which is considered
to be a successor class to the smaller Type 052D guided missile
destroyers.
China is still producing the latter and commissioned one,
the Xining, in January.
Chinese media showed photos of the new ship covered in
streamers and flags and flanked by rows of sailors.
The vessel will have to undergo planned testing before it is
commissioned into use.
China is producing warships at a rapid clip as it modernises
its navy, which has been taking an increasingly prominent role
among the country's armed forces.
State media has said that the navy commissioned 18 ships,
including destroyers, corvettes and guided-missile frigates in
2016.
In April, China launched its first domestically built
aircraft carrier, a conventionally powered ship that likely
won't enter service until 2020.
China's naval build-up, and it's increasingly assertive
stance over disputed territory in the South China, has unnerved
its neighbours.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, believed to
have huge deposits of oil and gas, through which about $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and has been
building up military facilities like runways on the islands it
controls.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also
have claims.
