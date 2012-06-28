SHANGHAI, June 28 The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday tightened rules on underperforming companies, lowering the threshold for their delisting, in the latest move to help improve the health of China's top bourse.

With immediate effect, companies that have reported negative net asset values for three consecutive years will be delisted, according to the regulations published on the exchange's website: www.sse.com.cn

In another new provision, companies that have reported annual operating i ncome of less than 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) for three straight years will also be delisted, among other amendments.

Existing delisting rules focus on companies that have made net losses for three consecutive years, without specific requirements set on net asset value or operating income.

China has in recent years tightened performance standards for listed companies as part of sweeping reforms intended to improve the health of its stock markets. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Gallagher)