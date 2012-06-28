SHANGHAI, June 28 The Shanghai Stock Exchange on
Thursday tightened rules on underperforming companies, lowering
the threshold for their delisting, in the latest move to help
improve the health of China's top bourse.
With immediate effect, companies that have reported negative
net asset values for three consecutive years will be delisted,
according to the regulations published on the exchange's
website: www.sse.com.cn
In another new provision, companies that have reported
annual operating i ncome of less than 10 million yuan ($1.6
million) for three straight years will also be delisted, among
other amendments.
Existing delisting rules focus on companies that have made
net losses for three consecutive years, without specific
requirements set on net asset value or operating income.
China has in recent years tightened performance standards
for listed companies as part of sweeping reforms intended to
improve the health of its stock markets.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)