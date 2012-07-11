By Kazunori Takada
| SHANGHAI, July 12
SHANGHAI, July 12 China's 35,000 express
delivery companies can ship packages hundreds of miles for less
than the cost of a standard U.S. letter, pricing out global
players such as FedEx and UPS that control just 3 percent of the
fast-growing market.
Backed by an e-commerce boom, China's express delivery
market more than doubled to $13 billion in revenue in the five
years to 2011, and is expected to overtake the $70 billion U.S.
market to become the world's biggest within two decades.
But with so many local companies vying for business, a
crushing price war that has already driven Deutsche Post DHL
out of the domestic market may trigger a massive wave
of consolidation that eliminates thousands of small firms.
"You can ship from Shenzhen to Guangzhou a pound of barbecue
pork for 2 or 3 renminbi (31-47 U.S. cents)," Jerry Hsu,
Asia-Pacific head of DHL Express, told Reuters, referring to the
two southern cities that are 730 kilometres (454 miles) apart.
"We want to be in China ... but is it worthwhile for our
name to get involved in that kind of movement?" Hsu said.
The U.S. Postal Service charges 45 cents to mail a standard
domestic letter, and express package delivery there typically
costs more than $10.
Size is normally an advantage in China, where large
state-owned companies dominate industries from banking to
energy. In express delivery, however, smaller has proven to be
better.
The local companies deploy an army of package-delivering
bike couriers who zip through narrow, traffic-snarled city
streets that are too jammed for trucks to navigate quickly.
"The local couriers don't wear uniforms, drive nice trucks
or have fancy gadgets that those at foreign firms have. But they
still get the job done," said Max Henry, a Shanghai-based expert
on China's supply chain. "The Chinese are very cost-aware."
DHL, Europe's biggest mail and express delivery group, will
open its North Asia hub in Shanghai on Thursday to ramp up
international shipments to and from China, one year after it
pulled out of the domestic Chinese market.
DHL, FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc
are among the foreign players that still account for the
bulk of international shipments to and from China.
QUALITY CONTROL
The rise of local privately run firms such as Shentong
Express and S.F. Express threatens even China Postal Express,
the largest Chinese firm in the domestic delivery market. China
Postal, the operator of the Express Mail Service (EMS), has seen
its domestic market share by volume fall to less than a third
last year from near 60 percent in 2006.
China Postal plans to raise $1.6 billion through a Shanghai
initial public offering to help fund expansion of its logistics
centres, warehouses and delivery network, although the timing of
the IPO is uncertain as capital markets wobble.
China Postal, FedEx, and UPS representatives in China
declined to comment for this story.
Some industry watchers say the next phase of development
will see a move towards reliability, service and specialisation
instead of low cost. That will weed out many of the smaller
companies and benefit the larger ones, including foreign firms.
Xu Yong, chief consultant at China Express Consulting, said
industry consolidation could result in as few as a handful of
major couriers, most likely including S.F. Express and EMS.
"Others will be integrated into larger ones and more focused
on certain segments, such as frozen seafood, cosmetics and
pharmaceutical delivery," he said. "Our estimates are based on
what we see in the United States and Europe, where only a
handful of major couriers exist."
The China unit of Japanese logistics firm Yamato Holdings Co
Ltd, which started its delivery service in Shanghai
last year, is banking on the sector moving more upscale.
"As people's incomes increase, so will their demands. We are
already getting a sense that people in Shanghai want
better-quality products and services," said Minoru Noda,
chairman of Yamato (China) Transport Co Ltd, adding that the
firm was looking to expand city by city.
A move up the quality ladder might also lure DHL back into
the market some day, Hsu said. But he cautions that the path to
success will not be easy.
"You asked me how I look at the other players? Good luck,"
he said.