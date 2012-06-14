COPENHAGEN, June 14 Denmark and China will agree
to boost commercial ties in energy efficiency, environmental
protection and sustainable urban development during a visit this
week by Chinese President Hu Jintao, Danish officials said on
Thursday.
Hu was awaited on Thursday for a three-day state visit to
Denmark, the first such visit since the countries established
ties 62 years ago.
The agreement will be signed on Saturday by Denmark's
minister for trade and investment, Pia Olsen Dyhr, and her
Chinese counterpart, Commerce Minister Chen Deming, the Danish
foreign ministry said in a statement.
"China is expected to be the world's biggest market in 2014
for sustainable energy and already today is the biggest for wind
power," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese government has planned to invest the equivalent
of 2.50 trillion Danish crowns ($423.00 billion) in sustainable
energy up to 2020, with half of that going to wind power
developments, the ministry said.
The field of sustainable urban development is another growth
area for China where 300 million to 350 million people, a
population equivalent to that of the United States, are forecast
to move to cities in the next 20 years, the ministry said.
Denmark is a world leader in wind energy, meeting roughly a
quarter of its electricity need with wind and is the home of the
world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas.
The country also has companies specialised in other green
technologies and hopes that they too can export more to China.
The agreement will establish a working group with
participants from government and industry to promote trade and
reduce market barriers in the green technology area, the
ministry said.
($1 = 5.9101 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)