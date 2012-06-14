* Chinese president arrives in Denmark for state visit
* Talks seen focusing on bilateral economic ties
* Govts to agree to boost trade in green tech sector
* Companies lining up to sign deals on Friday
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Chinese President Hu Jintao
arrived in Denmark on Thursday for a three-day state visit,
which is expected to focus on bilateral economic relations,
including expanding trade in green technology.
During the visit, Denmark and China will sign an agreement
to boost commercial ties in energy efficiency, environmental
protection and sustainable urban development, Danish officials
said.
Hu's visit is the first official state visit to Denmark by a
Chinese leader since the countries established ties 62 years
ago. He is accompanied by a large delegation of Chinese
officials and business leaders.
The green technology agreement will be signed on Saturday by
Denmark's minister for trade and investment, Pia Olsen Dyhr, and
her Chinese counterpart, Commerce Minister Chen Deming, the
Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.
It will establish a working group with participants from
government and industry to promote trade and reduce market
barriers in the green technology area, the ministry said.
"China is expected to be the world's biggest market in 2014
for sustainable energy and already today is the biggest for wind
power," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese government has planned to invest the equivalent
of 2.50 trillion Danish crowns ($423.75 billion) in sustainable
energy up to 2020, with half of that going to wind power
developments, the ministry said.
Denmark is a world leader in wind energy, meeting roughly a
quarter of its electricity need with wind and is the home of the
world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas.
Vestas announced on Wednesday it would sell a wind turbine
tower factory in Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy
which would enable it to cut costs but preserve jobs
at a unit that had been slated for closure.
A business conference on Friday morning will be the stage
for the signing of several deals by Danish and Chinese partners.
Olsen Dyhr told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday she
expected deals worth more than 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.69
billion) to be signed during Hu's stay in Copenhagen.
Danish brewer Carlsberg said this week it would
spend 4 billion Danish crowns to build a giant brewery in China,
and Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
said its ports arm, APM Terminals, would invest
more than 3 billion in a new port facility in
China.
Danish private equity investment firm Axcel said on Thursday
it would form a strategic partnership with Chinese investment
company Fosun International to identify business
opportunities in China and Europe.
"We are active in the Nordic area, and we can see that Fosun
could be an interesting co-investor in businesses that want
exposure to Asia," Axcel Managing Partner Christian Frigast told
Reuters.
He said Fosun could help companies in which Axcel has
invested to build their businesses in China. As an example,
Frigast mentioned Mita-Teknik, a Danish firm which supplies
control systems to the wind turbine industry and currently gets
about half its turnover in China.
The field of sustainable urban development is another growth
area for China where 300 million to 350 million people, a
population equivalent to that of the United States, are forecast
to move to cities in the next 20 years, the ministry said.
($1 = 5.8998 Danish crowns)
