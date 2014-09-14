SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Chinese regulators have adopted measures to
stop banks from collecting large amounts of deposits at the end of a month to
flatter their financial position, a practice that traders have said threatens
the stability of China's financial system and markets.
Deposits at banks at the end of any given month must not exceed 3 percent of
the average daily level during that month, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) said in a notice published in its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn, at
the weekend. The notice was jointly issued with the central bank and the
finance ministry.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)