SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Chinese regulators have imposed measures to
stop banks from collecting large amounts of deposits at the end of a month to
flatter their financial position, a practice that traders have said threatens
the stability of China's financial system and markets.
Deposits at banks at the end of any given month must not exceed 3 percent of
the average daily level during that month, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) said in a notice published in its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn, at
the weekend.
The notice was jointly issued with the central bank and the finance
ministry.
It also banned banks from using interest rates exceeding regulatory limits
to attract deposits or using wealth management products to indirectly boost
their savings as the end of month approaches.
Lenders that violate these and other new requirements will have part of
their business suspended while serious violators will have their ratings
downgraded, the regulators said.
The new policy "is aimed at improving the appraisal mechanisms for banks,
and at effectively preventing and controlling risk," the regulators said in the
notice, posted at the weekend.
The deposit level at Chinese banks has a bearing on the bank's rating by
regulators. Other requirements, such as a 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio, have
also encouraged banks to bolster their deposits at the end of a period, they
said.
These practices have caused sharp fluctuations in Chinese market interest
rates and distorted China's credit data, causing instabilty in the markets and
worries over the health of the economy, analysts have said.
The weighted average rate for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase
agreement tends to rise sharply at the end of month and surge at
the end of each quarter.
Surges in end-of-quarter bank deposits have also boosted new loans extended
by banks in the last month of a quarter, and then dropped sharply the month
after, leaving the impression in certain months that economic growth was slowing
sharply.
In the latest example, Chinese banks posted a sharply-lower-than-expected
385.2 billion yuan ($62.8 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July after a
surprisingly high 1.08 trillion yuan in June, causing fresh jitters about a
further slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.
Traders have said that the data has been partly distorted by the end-month
rush to meet regulatory requirements, including the deposit and loan-to-deposit
indicators.
($1=6.1346 Yuan)
