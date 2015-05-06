HONG KONG May 6 China has more than tripled the
number of central government owned firms permitted to trade
overseas commodities derivatives without approval from the state
assets regulator, according to three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The move will see roughly 100 additional large
government-backed Chinese companies boost trading in global
commodities derivatives markets such as futures, swaps and
options, marking a significant step after years of strict
controls in this area.
"We received the document on Monday," said the head of the
futures department at a central government-owned company in
Beijing.
"This will boost trading by Chinese companies, energy in
particular, given airlines and crude producers need to do it,"
said the source, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Companies owned by the central government that had been
conducting hedging activities in global markets through their
overseas units would now move such operations to Beijing and
expand their business, he added.
Previously, 31 state-owned companies were allowed to trade
overseas futures. Beijing publicly announced the last batch of
companies permitted to conduct such business in 2005.
China has 112 central government-owned enterprises,
including industry leaders such as China Nuclear Industry Group,
China Aviation Industry Group and Dongfeng Automobile Co..
Beijing has kept tight controls over state-owned
enterprises' overseas derivatives trading following the global
financial crisis. Some state-owned companies have racked up huge
losses in metals and oil markets.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council (SASAC) would endorse foreign
exchange requirements needed to conduct such business from the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), according to
the sources.
Companies are still required to report their derivatives
business activities to the state asset regulator, the sources
said.
