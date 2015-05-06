HONG KONG May 6 China has more than tripled the number of central government owned firms permitted to trade overseas commodities derivatives without approval from the state assets regulator, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move will see roughly 100 additional large government-backed Chinese companies boost trading in global commodities derivatives markets such as futures, swaps and options, marking a significant step after years of strict controls in this area.

"We received the document on Monday," said the head of the futures department at a central government-owned company in Beijing.

"This will boost trading by Chinese companies, energy in particular, given airlines and crude producers need to do it," said the source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Companies owned by the central government that had been conducting hedging activities in global markets through their overseas units would now move such operations to Beijing and expand their business, he added.

Previously, 31 state-owned companies were allowed to trade overseas futures. Beijing publicly announced the last batch of companies permitted to conduct such business in 2005.

China has 112 central government-owned enterprises, including industry leaders such as China Nuclear Industry Group, China Aviation Industry Group and Dongfeng Automobile Co..

Beijing has kept tight controls over state-owned enterprises' overseas derivatives trading following the global financial crisis. Some state-owned companies have racked up huge losses in metals and oil markets.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) would endorse foreign exchange requirements needed to conduct such business from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), according to the sources.

Companies are still required to report their derivatives business activities to the state asset regulator, the sources said. (Additional reporting by Vicky Bi, Zhao Hongmei in HONG KONG and Niu Shuping and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Simon Cameron-Moore)