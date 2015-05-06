* Move marks biggest such development in nearly 10 years
* Expected to provide boost to Chinese and global financial
firms
* One more step towards opening capital account -strategist
(Adds details, quotes)
By Michelle Chen and Polly Yam
HONG KONG, May 6 China has more than tripled the
number of central government owned firms allowed to trade
commodities derivatives overseas without regulator approval,
sources told Reuters, in a move that will give China more clout
in global markets for metals, energy and agricultural products.
Roughly 100 more large government-backed Chinese companies
will be permitted to trade in international futures, swaps and
options markets, according to three sources with direct
knowledge of the changes. It marks the biggest expansion of the
list in nearly 10 years.
"This will boost trading by Chinese companies, energy in
particular, given airlines and crude producers need to do it,"
said the head of the futures department at a central
government-owned company in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The source, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to the media, said his own firm had received
notification of the change on Monday.
China is one of the world's biggest consumers of metals,
energy and agricultural products and state-owned companies often
have a high demand for hedging tools.
"This is one more step towards capital account opening and a
sign they will allow more inflows and outflows across their
borders," said Grace Tam, a markets strategist at JP Morgan
Asset Management in Hong Kong.
"They want to encourage more outflows in the overseas
markets and using derivatives for hedging purposes."
The change could be a boon for users of oil products such as
airlines and shipping companies, and it should mean more
business for futures exchanges in Chicago and New York, or on
the London Metal Exchange (LME), which is owned by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing.
The move is also expected to benefit Chinese and global
financial firms such as investment banks and brokerages, which
have sought more business from Chinese government-backed
companies for years as those firms are considered financially
stronger, industry sources said.
The domestic derivatives market is relatively
under-developed, but Beijing is preparing rapidly for further
liberalisation of its capital account, while also seeking
greater influence over prices of key commodities such as oil.
Big Chinese oil firms like Sinopec and PetroChina are
already actively trading oil futures, such as Brent and WTI
crude on exchanges on U.S.-owned Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
in London or Nymex in New York.
Firms owned by the central government that had been
conducting hedging activities in global markets through their
overseas units would now move such operations to Beijing and
expand their business, the source at the central
government-owned company in Beijing said.
The latest increase raised the number of firms approved for
overseas trading in derivatives from 31 on an earlier list which
had included a few companies owned by local governments rather
than the central government.
China has 112 central government-owned enterprises,
including industry leaders such as China Nuclear Industry Group,
China Aviation Industry Group and Dongfeng
Automobile Co.
Beijing has kept tight controls over state-owned
enterprises' overseas derivatives trading following the global
financial crisis. Some state-owned companies have racked up huge
losses in metals and oil markets.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council (SASAC) would endorse foreign
exchange requirements needed to conduct such business from the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), according to
the sources.
SASAC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Companies are still required to report their derivatives
business activities to the state asset regulator, the sources
said.
Beijing does not regulate private companies that trade
commodity derivatives in the global market so long as they
obtain the necessary forex exchange from regulators.
Chinese companies remain relative novices in the global
derivatives trading, and some have made huge losses.
CITIC Ltd, which was known as CITIC Pacific in
2008, saw mark-to-market losses of around $2 billion as a result
of the foreign exchange position it took to hedge currency
exposure from its Australian iron ore mining project.
Earlier, Air China and China National
Aviation Fuel also suffered losses in the derivatives market.
"The key is having people who understand derivatives well.
Even if the government allows this, enterprises will be
cautious", said a senior coal trader who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
(Additional reporting by Vicky Bi, Zhao Hongmei, Saikat
Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Niu Shuping and Chen Aizhu in
BEIJING; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Simon Cameron-Moore)