* China aims to allow foreign investors to trade crude
futures -ShFE
* Next to be freed up are non-ferrous metals products,
precious metals
* ShFE crude futures contract could become Asian pricing
benchmark -Wang
SHANGHAI, May 28 China aims to launch crude oil
futures within the year and allow them to be traded by foreign
investors as the country speeds the opening of its commodities
futures market to overseas players, the chairwoman of the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) said on Monday.
Global institutions are eager to access China's exchanges,
which accounted for more than half the volume of commodity
derivatives traded worldwide in 2010, according to data from the
World Federation of Exchanges.
Once the crude oil contract is launched, the Shanghai
Futures Exchange will gradually allow foreign investors to trade
on other contracts, with non-ferrous metals products next in
line to be freed up, followed by precious metals.
"The launch of crude oil futures is not merely about the
Shanghai Futures Exchange having a new contract, but it
symbolises the gradual opening up of China's commodities futures
to foreign investors," Chairman Wang Lihua said at the Shanghai
Derivatives Market Forum.
"We hope to attract foreign investors, producers, traders,
and consumers, and launch the contract within the year. We hope
the contract will in time become one of the crude oil pricing
benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific time zone."
China's commodities futures only offer a small window to
foreign participation. Besides the precious metals contracts,
financial institutions are barred from trading on commodities
contracts and trading companies need to go through brokerages,
which cannot take positions.
Limitations on yuan convertibility also hamper foreign
participation in China's commodity futures market.
The sour crude oil contract could be priced in either the
yuan or the U.S. dollar, the SHFE said. The bourse was also
actively working with China's currency regulator, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, on getting quotas for its
crude oil investors, which would let participants convert the
currency freely within set limits.
Wang did not give details on whether foreign players would
be granted membership of the bourse or if they needed to trade
through domestic futures brokerages.
Wang said the bourse had already developed an international
platform and completed a draft contract proposal, which includes
an oil benchmark, details on bonded storage delivery, rules on
offshore trading and amendments to current regulations.
"The move to roll out an oil futures contract could help
domestic companies cope with fluctuating oil prices and increase
China's influence over global pricing," she said.
Following the success of its rebar contract, the SHFE said
it was also looking to roll out more futures for the steel
sector, including hot-rolled coil, steel plates and iron ore.
China, which has 26 commodity futures and one stock index
futures contract, is also studying the launch of government bond
futures, commodity price index futures, options and other
financial instruments to help companies hedge risks, Tu
Guangshao, vice mayor of Shanghai city, said at the conference.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)