BEIJING May 30 A Chinese detergent maker has
apologised for a television advertisement that many in China and
around the world called racist, but also blamed the media for
causing the public outcry.
In the ad for Qiaobi laundry detergent, a black man
wolf-whistles at an attractive Chinese woman, who beckons him
over. She then stuffs a packet of detergent in his mouth and
shoves him head-first into a washing machine.
A moment later, the woman opens the lid and a fair-skinned
Asian man pops out.
State media reported the ad had first appeared in April but
went viral after being posted on YouTube last week, where it
racked up millions of views within a few days. Some Chinese and
foreign internet users condemned it as racist.
"We express our sincere apologies and sincerely hope that
the many internet users and the media will not read too much
into this," the company said in a statement at the weekend.
The company deleted an online version of the ad in response
to the outcry, the state-backed Global Times reported, citing an
interview with the firm. However, versions of it could still be
seen on Chinese and foreign video platforms, including YouTube,
on Monday.
Public discussions of racial discrimination are unusual in
China, which is dominated by the ethnic Han majority but is also
home to dozens of minority groups as well as a growing influx of
foreign residents, including from African countries.
"Even though the people who shot the ad may not have
realized it, it really is racist," wrote one user of the popular
microblogging platform Weibo. "Those who planned the ad strategy
should really have read up first."
The Global Times, a popular tabloid known for its
nationalistic op-ed section, said in an editorial on Monday that
Western media coverage was "too extreme" and that China had no
problems with ethnic discrimination.
"There have been many evils during the development of the
West in this era, and racism is one of them," the paper said.
"China's social process hasn't been the same experience, so
using the same yardstick to measure China's performance will
lead to results that are inevitably absurd."
The company that owns the Qiaobi brand, Shanghai Leishang
Cosmetics, could not be reached for further comment on Monday.
