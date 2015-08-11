HONG KONG Aug 11 China's surprise devaluation
caused shock waves in global currency markets on Tuesday, with
investors fearing it could put sustained pressure on offshore
yuan and debt sold overseas by Chinese firms.
The renminbi in the offshore deliverable and
non-deliverable market fell sharply while
yuan-denominated, or "dim sum" bonds dropped across the board.
"We haven't sold any dim sum bonds after the move as the FX
loss is already there and there's nothing we can do," said a
bond fund manager in Hong Kong with such paper in his portfolio.
"We are waiting to see how the yuan will move in coming days to
decide what we will do."
While hedge funds have been generally bearish on emerging
market currencies in recent months, virtually none foresaw a
China devaluation.
China devalued the yuan after a run of poor economic data,
guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost three years
in a move it billed as free-market reform.
The devaluation sparked a wave of stop-losses in the
offshore market with the spread between the onshore and offshore
yuan widening to its most in nearly a year.
In the derivatives markets, the non-deliverable currency
curve flattened sharply as investors expected more volatility
and higher short-term borrowing costs.
"Expectation that currency intervention could trigger
liquidity tightness has pushed up rates in the front end," said
Frances Cheung, head of Asian ex-Japan rates strategy at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.
In the dim sum market, benchmark bonds from giant computer
maker Lenovo Group Ltd, due in 2020,
fell half a point to 101/101.5 points in late morning trade.
Export Development Canada bonds due 2018 were down a quarter
point at 99.75/100.25 and China Unicom 2017 was
off by a similar margin at 99.40.
PROLIFIC ISSUERS
In recent years, Chinese companies have been prolific debt
issuers overseas, attracted by cheap borrowing costs. Investors
lined up to buy these bonds on prospects of relatively higher
yields and a rising currency.
In 2014, Chinese firms sold nearly $100 billion in overseas
markets, a record that was more than double the previous year's
total, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investors expect bond yields to move higher in coming months
as players revise expectations for the Chinese currency.
SEB, a Scandinavian bank, revised its end-year yuan forecast
to 6.40 per dollar from 6.20 earlier.
Investors are casting a wary eye on the billions of dollars
global banks have accumulated in lending to Chinese parties,
described as trade finance, if the Chinese currency weakens
sharply.
Cross-border lending to Chinese counterparts grew to $963
billion at end-March 2015 from almost zero five years ago,
according to the Bank of International Settlements.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Michelle Chen and Umesh Desai;
Editing by Richard Borsuk; Additional reporting by Steve Garton
at IFR)