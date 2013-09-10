EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, Sept 10 SZITIC Commercial Property Co Ltd, which sold a stake in two of its malls to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP in May, plans an up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as the fourth quarter of 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Shenzhen-based shopping mall developer hired JPMorgan and China International Capital Corp (CICC) to handle the initial public offering, the paper said.
The deal could come by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2014, it added.
SZITIC sold a 49 percent stake in the malls, located in second-tier cities of Hangzhou and Suzhou, to Carlyle for an undisclosed sum.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.