May 17 China Development Financial Holding :

* Says to pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$7,487,006,104 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 3

* Says last date before book closure June 4 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9

* Says record date June 9

* Says payment date June 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zhgP

