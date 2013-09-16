By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI, Sept 17
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Under a black-and-white framed
photo of the New York skyline, a bottle of Moet & Chandon
champagne cools in the private bridal salon at Tiffany & Co's
flagship Shanghai store, while white roses and love
poems set the mood for China's Romeo to pop the question to his
Juliet.
The room, dotted with splashes of the jeweler's iconic
eggshell blue, has been busy of late, as young Chinese, drawn by
the allure of diamonds, increasingly choose the sparkling gems
over traditional gold baubles to mark their marriage vows.
China's diamond market, now the world's second largest after
the United States, has more than tripled to $22.8 billion over
the last five years, according to data from market research firm
Euromonitor, steadily gobbling up market share from gold and far
outstripping the growth rate in China's 465 billion yuan ($76
billion) jewelry sector.
"(In China) we now have more and more young people making
their declarations and proposal ceremonies within our bridal
rooms," said Stephane Lafay, Tiffany's head of Asia Pacific and
Japan, who said couples were attracted to the romantic image of
the jeweler's well-known "little blue box".
At the centre of the trend are China's 13 million brides
each year, who are increasingly demanding diamonds.
"All along, my husband and I always thought that we would
buy a diamond ring, so it never crossed my mind he might not. I
think I'd have been pretty cross if he hadn't," said Zhou
Lijuan, 27, an accountant in a state-owned company in Shanghai,
with a 50,000 yuan ($8,200) diamond ring.
To be sure, gold is still hugely popular in China, both as
jewelry and as an investment. The World Gold Council said
earlier this year that China was set to challenge India's
position as the world's top gold consumer, with 2013 demand
soaring more than 20 percent to 1,000 tonnes.
But diamonds have steadily increased as a share of China's
overall jewelry market, accounting for just under one third now
from one quarter five years ago, according to Euromonitor. This
has propelled Greater China, including Hong Kong, to the second
largest diamond jewelry market after the United States,
according to Bain & Co, and along with India, it is expected to
be the main driver of growth for the $72 billion global market.
The appeal of diamonds, long linked with wedding bells in
Europe and America, hasn't always been so strong in China, where
the bride-to-be's family was often responsible for supplying a
gold-based dowry of rings, bracelets and other trinkets.
"In my mum's generation, women were really just interested
in gold. The woman's family would prepare a gold bracelet
themselves, and the man's side would arrange a golden betrothal
gift," added Zhou, who got married in 2012.
But tastes are changing.
China's modern consumers have much more exposure to Western
culture than their parents, including books, films and
television that often involve heroines or romantic leads
receiving or wearing a diamond ring.
"Western films have a kind of 'bridge' effect, so when
Chandler buys a diamond ring for Monica in 'Friends', it really
left a deep impression," said Lily Cai, 30, a civil servant in
Shanghai, referring to the hit U.S. television series.
"A diamond ring is a symbol of love, and the larger the
diamond the deeper the love," she added. She now has a diamond
ring from Chinese jewelers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
which cost 43,000 yuan.
SPARKLING ATTRACTION
The sparkle of China's diamond industry has tempted
jewelers, miners and dealers alike.
Global auction house Sotheby's is set to offer a huge white
diamond in Hong Kong at the start of October, which would be the
most expensive white diamond ever sold at auction if it hits its
$28 million lower pre-sale target.
"From 2006 until now we've seen a threefold increase, close
to 200 percent, of Asian buyers purchasing jewelry worldwide.
What they've really focused on, of course, is diamonds," said
Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby's Asia, who added Chinese buyers
were showing increasing confidence about snapping up the most
expensive gems.
De Beers, the largest diamond producer by value and
majority-owned by miner Anglo American Plc, sees China
as driving growth over the next four years. It has five
diamond-focused outlets in China with more set to open this
year.
The incentive is clear. Tiffany's Lafay said over the last
20 years, the number of people buying diamond engagement rings
has risen from less than 1 percent to more than 50 percent in
urban China. More than half of the country's 1.3 billion
population now live in cities.
Even traditionally gold-focused jewelers, such as China's
Chow Tai Fook, are looking to up exposure to diamonds. The
world's biggest jewelry retailer by market value, it recently
struck a deal with Russian miner AK Alrosa OAO to
ensure its diamond supply.
"Mainland Chinese are becoming more westernised, so they
tend to select diamond rings for their engagement proposal and
wedding," said Chow Tai Fook's managing director Kent Wong.
China will also be a critical market for Rio Tinto Plc's
diamond business, after the world's No. 3 miner
scrapped a planned sale of the unit earlier this year. Rio Tinto
has now set up links with Chow Tai Fook, and last week invited
100 jewelry experts in Hong Kong to see its latest diamond haul.
"Going forward China will be the engine for growth in global
retail diamond jewelry consumption," said Jean-Marc Lieberherr,
managing director of Rio Tinto's diamonds and minerals division.
He forecast low double-digit growth in China and said the firm
was directing more of its production into the Chinese market.
China's bridegrooms may not be quite so convinced as their
demanding brides, but the wives-to-be usually win in the end,
conceded Yu Peidi, 27, a salesman in Shanghai, who proposed to
his now-wife in 2011.
"Women are always getting together to compare, telling
friends and colleagues that their husband has bought them such
and such a diamond ring. Just talking about having a diamond
seems to keep them happy," he said.