BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says it is actively pursuing acquisitions
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
BEIJING, July 8 China's dominant mobile car hailing company Didi Kuaidi said it raised $2 billion in a fundraising round, as competition with U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc heats up on its home turf.
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share among car-hailing apps in China, said in a statement on Wednesday the amount may rise by a "few" hundred million due to "tremendous interest from global investors".
Didi Kuaidi said the fundraising will lift its cash reserves to $3.5 billion.
New investors include Capital International Private Equity Fund and Ping An Ventures, part of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd .
Existing stakeholders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Tencent Holdings Ltd, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd and Coatue Management, also took part in the latest fundraising, the statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Repays its $75 million of 5.875 pct senior secured notes; reduces average interest expense