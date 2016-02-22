* China to be world's 8th largest diesel exporter by 2018
* Triples market share in Asia, overtakes Japan and Taiwan
* Competitive edge in new markets by undercutting prices
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 China's emergence as a major
oil product exporter is depressing oil refining margins across
Asia as favourable domestic fuel policies encourage Chinese
refiners to keep output high and flood regional markets with
surplus supplies.
The surge in Chinese shipments has been felt the most in the
diesel market, where benchmark Asian margins
recently slumped to 6-year lows following an almost 80 percent
jump in Chinese exports in 2015.
The world's No.2 diesel producer had until last year been
only a modest exporter of the fuel, as the country's large
mining, power generation and trucking industries used up most of
its diesel output.
But as China's industrial engine slowed, refinery run rates
remained high to meet still strong demand for gasoline and jet
fuel, used for transport. That led to a surplus of diesel that
was steered on to regional markets with increased aggression
over the course of 2015.
Average monthly exports over the second half of 2015 were
865,000 tonnes, compared to 329,000 tonnes a month over the
first half.
"As independent refineries in China have increased access to
crude, this positively affects their run rates. In turn every
additional barrel in the already oversupplied middle-distillates
market has a negative effect on the gasoil margins," said David
Wech, managing director of research institute JBC Energy.
Additional export quotas for independent refineries along
with export-linked incentives for refineries owned by
state-owned oil giant Sinopec Corp are
expected to lead to higher shipments in 2016. January exports
eased back from December levels, but were more than 10 times
higher than the same month in 2015.
China's net surplus of diesel could more than double to
220,000 barrels per day or about 10.8 million tonnes in 2018
from 100,000 bpd in 2015, Wech said.
"The sizable diesel supply glut created by an upsurge in
Chinese exports of diesel ...(will) remain intact, leading
diesel prices in Asia to underperform diesel prices in Europe
and North America over 2016 to 2020," said BMI Research's Asia
oil analyst Peter Lee.
While China's increased exports have slashed Asian diesel
margins - from roughly $16 a barrel a year ago to around $10 now
- the impact has been partly offset by tumbling oil prices,
which have kept other refiners profitable.
COMPETITIVE THREAT
Chinese refiners have also been protected by a domestic
floor price that is above international rates and provides a
buffer for competitively priced exports.
On a monthly basis, China has already overtaken Japan and
Taiwan to become Asia's fourth-largest diesel exporter after
South Korea, Singapore and India.
China accounted for 12 percent of Asian diesel exports in
the month of December, 2015, up from just four percent nine
months earlier, according to trade data and a Reuters analysis
of ship loadings in the region.
South Korean and Japanese refiners say they are confident of
holding their own in Asia where long-term demand is expected to
catch up with the supply surplus, but concede that Chinese
refiners have an advantage in new markets.
"We haven't lost any market share to the Chinese but in
terms of expanding our business, it's more difficult especially
in the Southeast Asian market," a source with a South Korean
refiner said.
"Their domestic fuel pricing system is very favourable for
them so they can secure huge margins, which means they can offer
the diesel cargoes at cheaper prices, which are difficult for us
to compete with."
EXPANDED REACH
Globally, China is expected to become the world's eighth
biggest diesel exporter by 2018, up from 20th place in 2015,
JBC's Wech said.
Its top exports are to Singapore, as Chinese refiners take a
bigger position in the Asian benchmark pricing system and store
diesel in the region's trading hub, but its reach extends as far
as Africa and Argentina.
New refineries in China are also able to meet more stringent
specifications required by developed countries such as
Australia, where the closure of ageing refineries has boosted
import demand.
"I think the immediate attraction for them is Australia and
maybe to some extent Africa, but I'm sure they will want to
expand their reach to Europe and the United States," said a
source with a Japanese refiner.
