Dec 15 Widespread diesel shortages are
hitting southern China, with many filling stations posting "no
diesel" signs ahead of high seasonal demand, the China Review
News reported on its website.
The newspaper reported long queues at filling stations along
the expressway linking Beijing and Hong Kong, while in the
southeastern province of Zhejiang, a line of trucks awaiting
fuel at a gas station stretched for 2 km.
Supplies of diesel, the country's main
transportation fuel, have been tight in some regions for several
months as refiners throttled back output in the face of refining
losses and because of maintenance. Sporadic diesel shortages
spread after the government reduced gasoline and diesel prices
on Oct. 9.
The government's tight grip on domestic fuel prices distorts
demand and often leads energy companies to reduce supplies to
limit their losses.
Implied oil demand last month increased to the second
highest level in history, as refiners in the world's
second-largest oil consumer ramped up production to record high
levels in response to the diesel shortage.
China's top two refiners, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd
, said in late October that they would raise
crude runs and increase imports as diesel shortages spread.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Sinopec were down 1.4 percent in
early trading on Thursday, while PetroChina fell 3.1 percent
compared with a 2.1 percent fall in the broader market.
(Reporting By Sisi Tang in HONG KONG)