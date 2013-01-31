BEIJING Jan 31 China will soon publish cleaner
standards for automotive diesel, spurred by weeks of smoggy
skies in Beijing and other major cities, but the cleaner fuel
won't become compulsory for about two years, according to an
emission expert and an industry newspaper.
Once the new standards are issued, oil firms will start
producing diesel with a sulfur content of 50 parts per million
(ppm) -- similar to Euro IV standards -- versus the prevailing
national III with a sulfur content of 350 ppm, effectively
reducing pollutants like sulfur dioxide and oxynitride.
The new specifications won't become a mandate across the
country until the end of 2014, leaving a window of about two
years, China Petrochemical News reported on Wednesday.
The decision follows an emergency meeting last week of
government agencies, including the Ministry of Environmental
Protection, pricing authorities and oil firms.
"The new diesel standards were drawn earlier but not
published. The recent worsening of air pollution has quickened
the release, which will be out very soon," said Tang Dagang, a
vehicle emission expert with China Research Academy of
Environmental Science, which is affiliated with the environment
ministry.
The exact timing of the expected release of the new
standards was not clear.
Diesel, a bellwether fuel of China's manufacturing-focused
economy, makes up about 37 percent of China's oil market, the
world's largest after the United States.
Automotive diesel, used by trucks and coaches, forms just
over half of China's total diesel market of about 3.6 million
barrels per day. Emissions from lower-quality diesel are among
the main culprits for urban air pollution.
To motivate oil firms to quickly supply cleaner diesel to
the market, the government will allow a price premium in China's
grade IV diesel versus III, said Tang, adding that the
government is also considering tax incentives for the next
cleaner fuel, national standard V.
China introduced cleaner gasoline standards around late last
year, with oil firms now marketing national IV gasoline outside
of large metropolitan areas to meet a national mandate by the
end of 2013. Gasoline makes up roughly 20 percent of China's oil
market.
China first launched its automotive diesel specifications --
of national III standards -- in January 2010, which became a
national mandate from June 2011.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ken
Wills)