BEIJING, Sept 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will make his first visit to India as head of state on a
regional visit starting this week which will also take in Sri
Lanka, the Maldives and Tajikistan, the foreign ministry said on
Tuesday.
Xi will begin his trip in Tajikistan where he will attend a
meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Thursday and
Friday, the ministry said.
China, Russia and four Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - formed the group in 2001
as a regional security bloc to fight threats posed by radical
Islam and drug trafficking from neighbouring Afghanistan.
After that Xi will travel to the Maldives, Sri Lanka and
India, on a visit which ends on Sept. 19, the ministry said,
without giving exact dates for when he will be in each country.
The ministry provided no further details, though over the
weekend it said that Xi had postponed a trip to Pakistan which
had originally been part of his tour due to ongoing unrest in
the country.
From economic parity in 1980, China's growth has outstripped
India's fourfold and Beijing has sought to recycle some of its
vast export surpluses into foreign investments in resources and
infrastructure in South Asia to feed its industrial machine.
That rising economic presence in the Indian Ocean region has
stoked concerns in New Delhi that China is creating a "string of
pearls" that surrounds India and threatens its security.
While China and India have close economic and historical
links, there is deep suspicion too, fuelled in part by a
festering border dispute.
Asian great-power diplomacy has stirred to life since the
rise to power of Indian nationalist Narendra Modi, who announced
his intent to play an active role on the world stage by inviting
regional leaders to his inauguration in May.
Although Modi seeks pragmatic economic engagement with
China, in Tokyo earlier this month he criticised countries with
an "expansionist" mindset, a coded jibe against Beijing's
assertive behaviour in Southeast Asia.
Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began visits
to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)