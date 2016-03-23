(Recasts, adds details)
BEIJING, March 23 China will offer $11.5 billion
in loans and credit lines to five Southeast Asian countries for
infrastructure and other projects, Premier Li Keqiang said on
Wednesday.
In 2014, Li offered $20 billion in loans to Southeast Asia,
while visiting Myanmar to attend an East Asian summit, an
attractive proposition for a region struggling to fund the
roads, ports and railways needed for growth.
Li made the new offer, which includes 10 billion yuan ($1.54
billion) in preferential loans and a $10 billion credit line, to
the leaders of five countries along the Mekong River.
He was speaking at a summit with leaders from Myanmar, Laos,
Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in the southern Chinese resort
town of Sanya on Hainan island.
His comments were carried on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's
website and by the official Xinhua news agency.
Such offers of financial aid are not unusual at such
get-togethers.
He did not give a timeframe for when the funds may be
dispersed.
Li added that he would push China's new Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank and its Silk Road fund to also fund projects in
the region, and ensure a greater use for China's yuan currency
in dealings with the five countries.
"There are six countries on one river. The Lancang-Mekong
sub-region is our joint home," Li said, referring to the Chinese
name for the upper part of the river which runs through China.
"Over the many years of being neighbours we have become
family," he added.
Despite the proffers of friendship and money, China has a
strained relationship with two of the countries whose leaders Li
met - Vietnam and Myanmar.
Vietnam and China are involved in an increasingly ugly
dispute in the South China Sea over competing territorial
claims.
In Myanmar, China has been angered by a decision in 2011 by
suspending the $3.6 billion, Chinese-invested Myitsone dam
project, and is also nervous at the prospect of Myanmar's new
government lead by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for
Democracy.
While Beijing had strong ties with the former Burma's
military junta, it has also moved to cement relations with Suu
Kyi, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last year.
