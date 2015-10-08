(Adds background, details, paragraphs 7-10)
SHANGHAI Oct 8 Chinese authorities have placed
the governor of Fujian province, who is also the former chairman
of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, under investigation
on suspicion of "serious disciplinary violations", China's
anti-graft watchdog has said.
Su Shulin had been Fujian governor since 2011 and also
served as deputy Communist Party chief in Fujian, the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
Su was chairman of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation,
or Sinopec Corp, before his appointment in Fujian, one
of China's wealthiest provinces on the coast across from Taiwan.
The commission did not give details about Su's suspected
'disciplinary violations'. The accusation is used regularly as a
euphemism for corruption.
President Xi Jinping has carried out a sweeping campaign
against corruption, waste and extravagance in official ranks
since he assumed power three years ago.
Su, 53, was also previously the vice president of CNPC, the
parent of PetroChina , and was seen as a
rising star within the party leadership because of his
accomplishments and relatively young age.
Several sources told respected financial magazine Caixin
that Su's case was related to discoveries made about Sinopec by
inspection teams from the government's audit office.
It was not possible to reach Su for comment and it was not
immediately clear if he has any legal representation.
Xi has targeted the energy industry in his far-reaching
campaign against graft. CNPC was a power base for disgraced
former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, who was jailed for
life for corruption in June.
