SHANGHAI, April 11 The operator of the planned
Shanghai Disney theme park has secured a 12.9 billion yuan ($2
billion) syndicated loan for the construction for the park,
Chinese media reported on Wednesday.
Last month banking sources told Basis Point, a Thomson
Reuters publication, that Shanghai Disney theme park operator,
Shanghai Shendi Group, was approaching banks to reserve more
than 10 billion yuan of credit quotas for itself and an
additional 900 million yuan in loans, after failing to raise a
targeted 21 billion yuan in financing.
The Shanghai theme park is estimated to cost 24.5 billion
yuan ($3.9 billion), with hotels and additional facilities
costing 4.5 billion yuan ($713 million) more.
The investment amount will be split between Walt Disney
and the Shendi Group, with Disney holding 43 percent of
the shares of the owner companies and government-backed Shendi
holding the remaining 57 percent.
Shanghai Securities News reported Shao Xiaoyun, a vice
president of Shendi Group, as saying the project will receive
two syndicated loan amounts, the first of which is 12.9 billion
yuan. Other than the Disney theme park, the city also plans to
develop a tourism zone around the theme park.
"The first and second syndicated loans will fulfill the
funding needs of the Shanghai Disneyland project and the
Shanghai International Tourism Zone," Shao said.
The loan deal signed on Tuesday was under a framework agreed
upon in May between Shendi Group and a consortium of 12 banks,
led by China Development Bank, Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank and Bank of Communications
, the Shanghai Daily reported.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Disney said it will work
with China's Ministry of Culture and Tencent Holdings
to launch an initiate to promote the animation industry and
train local talent.