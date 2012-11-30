* U.S. says China trial lacked due process
* Senior U.S. official meets relatives of Tibetan protesters
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The United States is deeply
disturbed that the nephew of blind Chinese activist Chen
Guangcheng was sentenced to more than three years in jail and
views his trial as "deeply flawed," the U.S. State Department
said on Friday.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the trial
and sentencing of Chen Kegui lacked basic due process and was a
violation of China's own commitments to respect human rights.
Chen Kegui was charged after using knives to fend off local
officials who burst into his home on April 27, the day after
they discovered his blind uncle had escaped from 19 months of
harsh house arrest in eastern Shandong province and fled to the
U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
"This was a deeply flawed legal process that convicted him
and sentenced him to three years in prison," Nuland said.
Chen Kegui had been held incommunicado by police for more
than six months and was denied access to his choice of lawyers
prior to his sentencing on Friday by a court in eastern China.
.
Chen Guangcheng's escape from house arrest in April and
subsequent refuge in the U.S. Embassy was deeply embarrassing
for China, and led to a serious diplomatic tussle between the
two nations.
Nuland said Chen Kegui's parents had been repeatedly denied
permission to visit their son, and were given little advance
notice of the trial. She said several Chinese attorneys who had
offered to represent him pro bono had been warned that their
licenses could be suspended.
"We regret China's failure to honor its international
commitments and we call on them to review this case," Nuland
said, adding that the case appeared to contradict Chinese
assurances given as part of the deal that saw Chen Guangcheng
travel to the United States that his family would not be
targeted for reprisals.
In another move likely to irritate U.S.-China ties, Nuland
confirmed that the State Department's top human rights official
met on Thursday with family members of several Tibetans who had
recently burned themselves to death to protest Chinese rule of
their homeland.
Michael Posner expressed U.S. condolences for the
immolations - which have now claimed about 60 lives since March
2011 - and expressed U.S. concern over "the spiraling violence
and harsh crackdown in Tibetan areas," Nuland said.
"We remain very concerned about rising tensions that result
from counter productive policies including those that limit
freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly,
(and freedom of) association in Tibet," Nuland said.
China has branded the self-immolators "terrorists" and
criminals, and has blamed the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader,
the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Dalai Lama, for inciting them.
Beijing brands the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist, but he
denies supporting violence and says he merely seeks greater
autonomy for his homeland, which he claims is a victim of
Chinese "cultural genocide."
Activists say China tramples on religious freedom and culture
in Tibet, which has been ruled with an iron rod since the 1950
takeover. China rejects such criticism, saying its rule ended
serfdom and brought development to a backward area.