SHANGHAI Oct 29 China may apply a sliding scale
to taxing stock dividends in a bid to encourage long-term
investment, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday,
citing unidentified government officials.
Under the proposal, investors holding a stock for more than
a month would gain preferential tax treatment, while holding a
stock for more than a year would win deeper tax cuts, the
newspaper said.
The government was also studying tax policies in relation to
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) and the trading
of crude oil futures, it said.
China's government has rolled out a series of measures
recently in an effort to stabilise the stock market, which has
fallen 6 percent so far this year following a 22 percent slump
in 2011.
