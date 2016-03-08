BEIJING, March 8 China hinted on Tuesday that it
was planning more global bases following the setting up of its
logistics centre in Djibouti, what the Horn of African country's
government calls a military facility that will be China's first
overseas.
China plans to use it to support is anti-piracy operations
in the waters off the strife-torn nations of Somalia and Yemen.
Beijing has been keen not to call it a military base, but state
media increasingly uses this language to refer to it.
China's Defence Ministry said last month building had begun
on the base, something China describes as naval "support
facilities" in Djibouti, which has fewer than a million people
but is striving to become an international shipping hub.
Djibouti, strategically located at the southern entrance to
the Red Sea on the route to the Suez Canal, is already home to
U.S. and French bases, while other navies often use its port.
Asked about Djibouti at his yearly news conference on the
sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament, Chinese
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China was fulfilling its
international obligations to protect shipping.
"We are willing to, in accordance with objective needs,
responding to the wishes of host nations and in regions where
China's interests are concentrated, try out the construction of
some infrastructure facilities and support abilities," he said.
"I believe that this is not only fair and reasonable but
also accords with international practice," Wang said, without
elaborating.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is seeking to
expand its capacity to respond to growing threats to its
interests abroad.
President Xi Jinping is reforming the military and investing
in submarines and aircraft carriers, as China's navy becomes
more assertive in its territorial disputes in the East and South
China Seas.
China is also expanding its peacekeeping role, with Xi
pledging in September to contribute 8,000 troops for a United
Nations stand-by force that could provide logistical and
operational experience the military would need to operate
further abroad.
While China has been getting more involved diplomatically in
trouble spots such as the Middle East, it is adamant that it
does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, and is the
only permanent member of the U.N. Security Council which has not
taken military action in Syria.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)