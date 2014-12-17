WUJI, China/BEIJING Dec 17 Dog skin produced by
Chinese factories is used to make gloves, shoes and other
products destined for export, footage provided to Reuters by an
animal rights group shows.
China has faced criticism for its treatment of animals,
including bears, whose bile is used in traditional medicines.
Tigers are also bred and killed, in some areas, for their pelts
and bones.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it
visited three slaughterhouses and six processing plants in
central China during a year-long investigation into the
slaughter of dogs and the production of dog skin.
Reuters confirmed the use of dog skin during a visit to an
open-air leather processing workshop in the northern province of
Hebei, where workers stretched washed dog skins, to dry in the
sun.
With dog meat restaurants popular in many parts of the
country, several establishments later sell the animals' skin to
leather producers, workers at the Hebei workshop said.
"There are restaurants that sell dog meat and people that
eat dog meat," said one leather producer, who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"These places have a person who specially comes and collects
the skins; they'll go to each place and take a few," he said,
referring to the producers. "It happens all over the country."
Officials of the quasi-governmental China Leather Industry
Association declined to be interviewed, saying they had no
knowledge of dogs being used in leather production.
The Ministry of Agriculture did not respond to repeated
requests for interview on conditions in the slaughtering
industry, which it oversees.
PETA and other rights groups say dogs are slaughtered
throughout the country, with regulations on animal slaughter
poorly enforced.
Dog skin yields a tough leather of generally poorer quality
than that of sheep or cows, but which is also cheaper to make.
The plants PETA visited were producing leather for export,
said Haleigh Chang, one of the organisation's representatives.
"One owner of a processing plant told us they export dog
skin as lamb skin," she said, adding that lack of transparency
on the part of producers made it hard to estimate the size of
the dog skin sector within the overall leather industry.
