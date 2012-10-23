SHANGHAI Oct 23 China's Dongfeng Motor Group
will make advanced dual-clutch
transmissions with Germany's Getrag Group, a move that will
develop Chinese expertise in the key auto part technology,
Xinhua news service reported.
Most of the dual-clutch transmissions in use in China are
produced by Volkswagen or other foreign firms, the
report said, although it added that domestic firm BYD
produces its own transmissions.
Dongfeng Motor and Getrag will each hold a 50 percent stake
in the transmission venture, investing 120 million euros ($156.8
million), the report said. The operation will be located in the
central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Getrag is one of the world's largest transmission
manufacturers, while Dongfeng Motor is China's second-largest
automaker, operating joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co Ltd
, Honda Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen
.