* PSA, Dongfeng pledge 200 mln euros for small car platform
* To build a joint technology centre in Shanghai
* They aim to sell 800,00 vehicles in 2015 and 1.5 mln by
2020
SHANGHAI, April 19 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and China's Dongfeng Motor Group will spend 200
million euros ($216 million) to develop a technology platform
for small cars that will help to give them more products to
boost sales in southeast Asia and China.
The joint venture aims to sell 800,000 vehicles this year in
China and 1.5 million vehicles by 2020, up from over 700,000 in
2014, Peugeot said on Sunday.
Ahead of the Shanghai autoshow that begins on Monday, Carlos
Tavares, chairman of the French carmaker's managing board, said
the joint venture's performance had been a big contributing
factor to Peugeot Citroen's faster-than-expected turnaround.
The two sides plan to build a joint technology centre in
Shanghai dedicated to developing cars for Asian markets, Peugeot
said.
"The new platform will enable PSA Peugeot Citroen and DFG to
manufacture vehicles in their respective growth regions," it
said, adding that using Dongfeng's supplier base would allow it
to cut costs and compete regionally.
It said 60 percent of the expenditure would be committed by
Peugeot, with the remaining 40 percent from Dongfeng.
Peugeot and Dongfeng's cooperation began about a year ago,
when the French company announced in February last year a 3
billion euro tie-up with the Chinese carmaker.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and
Jane Merriman)