BEIJING May 23 China's civil aviation regulator
on Thursday formally approved Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner
for use in the country, clearing the way for Chinese airlines to
start operating the aircraft, which has been plagued with
problems.
The regulator made the announcement in a short statement on
its website (www.caac.gov.cn), without giving further details.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
and smaller rival Hainan Airlines are among the
global carriers which have ordered the aircraft.
The 787 Dreamliner was grounded worldwide in January after
batteries overheated on jets owned by ANA Holdings Inc
and Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
Investigators in the United States and Japan have yet to
establish what caused the batteries to overheat.