* Aircraft designs for expanding range of applications
* Chinese developers make mark as innovators
* Manufacturers bracing for tighter regulation
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Dec 18 When an explosion devastated
parts of China's Tianjin port in August, one insurance company
turned to Chinese-made drones to help analyse the rubble and
estimate the damages.
Comparing satellite photographs of the site ahead of the
blast with high-resolution images taken later by drones, the
People's Insurance Company of China (PICC) was able to determine
how many vehicles had been destroyed and total the losses for
German automaker Volkswagen.
"There was nothing left but a big hole in the ground," Lin
Changqing, a deputy general manager at PICC Property and
Casualty Co told Reuters. With the government
maintaining a one kilometer exclusion zone around the site, an
accurate loss assessment would have been "mission impossible"
without unpiloted aircraft, he added.
Chinese drone developers are racking up an impressive list
of aerial solutions for a growing variety of demands, from
police surveillance to agricultural mapping and traffic
management. Already well established as a world leader in drone
manufacturing, China is slowly emerging as a world-class
innovator, not just a duplicator of foreign designs.
"People have been calling China 'copy cats' for a long time.
That's still true in a lot of industries, but when it comes to
drones China is no copycat," said Joe Tymczyszyn, a senior
adviser and former executive director for the U.S.-China
Aviation Cooperation Program.
Chinese firm SZ DJI Technology Co, the world's biggest
consumer drone maker, will open its first flagship retail store
in Shenzhen on Sunday. The company claims 70 percent of the
commercial market worldwide and a larger portion of the consumer
market.
Others are lining up to replicate SZ's success. Wuhan
Airbird UAV Co Ltd designs and maintains drones for government,
corporate and private users. But its traffic monitoring
micro-drone - so small it can be launched from a car window - is
proving a hit with the car-driving public.
The privately-held manufacturer expects revenue to rise 50
percent this year to 18 million yuan ($2.79 million), and
employs about 45 engineers and mechanics.
GROUND RULES
Research firm Taibo Intelligence forecasts Chinese drone
industry revenue to more than double to 2.5 billion yuan ($388
million) this year and grow by as much as eight fold to 20
billion yuan by 2020.
With revenues booming and participants rushing to stake out
territory, regulators are trying to rein in the exuberance and
set some ground-rules for the industry.
China's aviation regulator this month published provisional
rules aiming to hold drone operators more accountable and
control where commercial and private unmanned aerial vehicles
may fly.
The rules, which are less severe than regulations being
considered by the U.S. and Europe, came after a series of
security breaches, including an incident where a civilian drone
photographed a Chinese fighter jet as it prepared to land.
While some chafe at the government scrutiny, other industry
players welcome the attention.
"It's like saying traffic rules have hurt the development of
the car industry," said Ke Yubao, executive secretary-general of
the government-backed China Aircraft Owners and Pilots
Association.
Wuhan Airbird Chief Executive Wang Xiaobo said tighter
regulation was needed to improve industry safety. "Once a major
accident happens it will be too late," he said.
The military continues to control about 70 percent of
China's airspace, and demands that all drone flights receive
approval before entering controlled areas. Even so, the vast
majority of drone operators in China are untrained and fly
without licences.
"Unlicensed flights need to be addressed sooner or later,"
said Yan Jianqiao, marketing chief at Shenzhen AEE Technology
Co. Ltd, which supplies high-performance drones for police in
Europe and the U.S. military.
"It will become a liability for manufacturers otherwise."
BRIGHT SPARKS
Many of China's drone pioneers can be found at Beihang
University, the country's top aviation school, where students
are encouraged to commercialise their research.
The school has attracted the attention of Innovation Works,
the venture capital firm founded by Google's former China chief
Kai-Fu Lee, which invested 4 million yuan in Hao Heng Zeng Tu, a
student start-up helmed by Chu Zhen, a 25-year-old satellite
navigation major.
Other investors include Intel Corp, which in August
invested more than $60 million in Yuneec International, one of
China's biggest electric drone makers.
"Twenty years ago we used bicycles to measure the size of
big farm fields," PICC chief of disaster research Guo Qing said.
"A drone can now do the job in five minutes."
($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi)
