BEIJING, April 5 About 4 million hectares of
crops are suffering from a severe drought in China that has hit
13 provinces including the major farming province of Sichuan in
southwest China, state news agency Xinhua said.
The drought has left 7.8 million people and 4.6 million
livestock without adequate drinking water in provinces including
Yunnan, Hebei, Shanxi and Gansu as of Thursday, Xinhua said.
The dry spell has dried reservoirs and threatens spring
planting, the agency said, citing the Office of State Flood
Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.
The province of Yunnan in southwest China, which borders
Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, is so far the worst hit, Xinhua said,
without giving details.
China, which has just 6 percent of the world's fresh water
resources but a fifth of its population, is frequently gripped
by drought.
Last year parts of the country suffered their worst drought
in 50 years, officials said, with rainfall 40 to 60 percent less
than normal, damaging crops and cutting power from hydroelectric
dams.
A drought in the top sugar-producing province of Guangxi
last year also led to a surge in imports as China tried to ease
tight sugar supply.
