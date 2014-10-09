BEIJING Oct 9 Stars who have used drugs,
visited prostitutes or been involved in other law-breaking will
not be allowed to appear on Chinese television, movie screens or
other forms of broadcast, state media said on Thursday,
following a series of scandals.
The ban by the broadcast regulator, which includes radio and
advertisements, is meant to "keep the industry healthy", the
official China Daily reported.
"Celebrities who break the law should not be invited to
appear in programmes, and transmission of their words should be
suspended," the newspaper said, citing a statement from the
regulator.
"Recent cases involving stars using drugs or visiting
prostitutes have harmed the image of the entertainment industry
and set a bad example for young people," the newspaper added.
Chinese prosecutors last month approved the arrest of Jaycee
Chan, son of kung fu movie star Jackie Chan, after a suspected
drugs offence, the latest in a string of celebrities to fall
foul of the law.
China has detained several other mostly B-list celebrities
in recent months on drug-related charges, cases that have been
publicised widely in both state and social media. They have
included movie and television stars, film directors and a
prominent screenwriter.
One director was detained on suspicion of hiring
prostitutes.
The crackdown has come as the government seeks to push
forward a wider campaign against extravagance and decadence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to go after
corruption and excess among the elite, a prime source of public
discontent as the gap between the poor and the wealthy continues
to grow.
China's Ministry of Public Security told police across the
country in February to get tough on drugs, gambling and
prostitution.
